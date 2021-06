Perrita se reencuentra con su familia luego de 11 años de desaparecida

??INCREDIBLE !!! HAPPY HAPPY SUNDAY!!



After disappearing as a puppy from her garden 10 YEARS and 7 MONTHS ago



CRUMPET is HOME! #REUNITED

Found straying on Poole Quay & reunited due to her microchip details being kept up to date.



Always Keep the faith ?? (& chips up to date) pic.twitter.com/IswFVDQAvt